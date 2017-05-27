Britain turns tables on New Zealand to win Youth America's Cup
HAMILTON, Bermuda Britain will not be bringing the America's Cup home this year but they narrowly beat New Zealand to clinch the Red Bull Youth America's Cup in Bermuda on Wednesday.
PARIS Sam Stosur retained her Australian number one position as she claimed the Strasbourg International title with a 5-7 6-4 6-3 victory against compatriot Daria Gavrilova on Saturday.
On the eve of the French Open, Stosur, who has been the Australian number one since October 2008, recovered from a shaky start to boost her confidence ahead of the claycourt grand slam in Paris, where she reached the final in 2010.
Sixth seed Stosur, 33, made a slow start, falling 3-1 behind in the opening set, which Gavrilova, the seventh seed, claimed after another break in the 11th game.
Stosur's power was then too much to handle for 23-year-old Gavrilova, who offered some resistance in the second set but was completely outplayed in the decider.
(Reporting by Julien Pretot; Editing by Ken Ferris)
LONDON England paceman Stuart Broad suffered an injury scare ahead of the four-test series against South Africa when he left the field with a heel problem after bowling just one over for his county Nottinghamshire against Leicestershire on Wednesday.
AUCKLAND With an old head on young shoulders and an electrifying turn of pace, Rieko Ioane is more than ready to face the British and Irish Lions on Saturday and coach Steve Hansen has no qualms about giving him the start in the first test.