Woods says will miss Masters, no timetable for return
Tiger Woods will miss next week's U.S. Masters due to his troublesome back and has no timetable for his return to competitive golf, the former world number one said on Friday.
BERLIN World number five Rafael Nadal will begin his grasscourt campaign at the Mercedes Cup in Stuttgart after the event switched surfaces to green turf for the first time this year.
The June 6-14 tournament replaces the former red clay event that ran until 2014 and will be staged the week after the French Open.
"Last time I played there it was a different event, on clay. This time it will be on grass court and I’m really looking forward to return to Stuttgart,” Nadal said in a statement.
With the introduction of a three-week interval between Roland Garros and Wimbledon, Germany will host two men's grasscourt events from this year.
Stuttgart joins Halle on the ATP calendar in the run up to Wimbledon, which begins on June 29.
(Reporting by Karolos Grohmann, editing by Pritha Sarkar)
Manchester United midfielder Juan Mata has joined defenders Chris Smalling and Phil Jones on the sidelines after having surgery on a groin injury, the club said on Friday.