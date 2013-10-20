Spain's David Ferrer reacts after losing the ATP Stockholm Open tennis tournament men's single final match against Bulgaria's Grigor Dimitrov at the Royal Lawn Tennis Club in Stockholm October 20, 2013. REUTERS/Pontus Lundahl/TT News Agency

Bulgaria's Grigor Dimitrov won his first ATP tour title by fighting back to upset Spanish top seed David Ferrer 2-6 6-3 6-4 in the final of the Stockholm Open on Sunday.

Ferrer, bidding for his third title of the year, got off to a flying start by winning the first set comfortably as both players' serves faltered.

Dimitrov broke late in the second to force a decider and then staved off two break points that would have put him 4-2 down in the third before battling his way to victory against this year's French Open finalist.

"Even if I would have lost the match, the most important thing was to test myself to the limits and try to control what I can. This was icing on the cake," the 22-year-old said on the ATP website (www.atpworldtour.com).

