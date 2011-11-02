LONDON Andy Murray has withdrawn from the Swiss Indoors tournament in Basel because of a "right gluteal strain", organisers said on Wednesday.

World number three Murray was a late wildcard entry into the event and was seeded second.

The Scot completed a stunning hat-trick of titles in as many weeks on the Asian swing of the ATP tour after winning the Shanghai Masters on October 16. He also won in Bangkok and Tokyo.

Murray has already qualified for the end of season World Tour Finals, featuring the top eight players in the world, which start in London on November 20.

