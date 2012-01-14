SYDNEY The final of the Sydney International was postponed because of wet weather on Saturday.

Finland's Jarkko Nieminen and France's Julien Benneteau will now meet at 10am on Sunday, local time, complicating the travel plans of both players for the Australian Open which starts on Monday.

World number 49 Benneteau's first match at Melbourne Park, against Slovakia's world number Karol Beck, is not scheduled until Tuesday but Nieminen has been drawn to play on Margaret Court Arena in the night session on Monday.

The world number 77 will barely have been in Melbourne for 24 hours when he takes the court against Argentina's David Nalbandian.

Nieminen's situation is complicated by also being in the doubles final. That match, between Nieminen and Australia's Matthew Ebden versus the American pairing of Bob and Mike Bryan, will follow the singles, delaying his departure from Sydney even longer.

More rain is forecast for Sydney on Sunday.

(Editing by Justin Palmer)