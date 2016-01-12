Tennis - BNP Paribas WTA Finals - Singapore Indoor Stadium, Singapore Sports Hub - 30/10/15Germany's Angelique Kerber looks dejected during the round robin matchAction Images via Reuters / Jeremy LeeLivepic

SYDNEY World number seven Angelique Kerber has pulled out of the Sydney International with a gastro-intestinal illness, the latest in a string of withdrawals to hit the Australian Open warm-up.

Organisers announced the German's withdrawal on the tournament's Twitter account.

The 27-year-old won her opening match of the tournament on Monday, defeating Ukraine's Elona Svitolina 4-6 6-0 6-3, after coming off a runner-up finish at the Brisbane International on Saturday.

Defending champion Petra Kvitova also pulled out of the tournament with a stomach bug and world number five Agnieszka Radwanska withdrew with a left leg injury.

World number two Simona Halep, who opens her tournament against Frenchwoman Caroline Garcia later on Tuesday, is the top seed at the event.

(Reporting by Ian Ransom in Melbourne; Editing by John O'Brien)