World number one Novak Djokovic is looking forward to playing on his favoured hardcourt surface at the Rogers Cup in Toronto, but the Serb urged caution as he returns to action for the first time since his shock Wimbledon exit.

The 29-year-old, who was aiming to become the first man since Rod Laver in 1969 to win all four grand slams in a year, suffered a third-round loss to American Sam Querrey at Wimbledon.

However, Djokovic, who has won three of the five Masters tournaments this season, is keeping his expectations in check for the Rogers Cup, which he has won three times.

"I don't expect anything. I just try to get myself ready for performing as best as I can," Djokovic told the ATP website(www.atpworldtour.com).

"I had a bit more time because of the early loss at Wimbledon to spend some quality time with family, regroup a little bit and start training on hard court, which I enjoy the most. So I look forward to it.

"I have a wonderful history in the Rogers Cup in Toronto and Montreal. That's what goes through my mind right now. Just enjoy, play well, play singles and doubles and get as many hours in as possible."

The 12-times grand slam champion, who has a first-round bye, could meet Wimbledon finalist and home favourite Milos Raonic in the semi-finals.

"He's definitely one of the players that we're going to see a lot of in future. He works very hard. He's got John McEnroe in his team so he's really striving to get better on and off the court," Djokovic said.

Djokovic brushed aside the Wimbledon loss, which ended his grand slam winning streak at 30.

"Everything happens for a reason so obviously I didn't enjoy losing the first week of a grand slam," he said.

"On the other hand, the next day it was already behind me."

