London mayor approves Chelsea's new 'jewel' of a stadium
LONDON Chelsea's plans for a new 60,000-capacity stadium at their historic Stamford Bridge home have been approved by Mayor of London Sadiq Khan.
WASHINGTON American John Isner moved closer to his second title in as many weeks by blasting 29 aces to defeat Dmitry Tursunov of Russia 6-7 (7) 6-3 6-4 on Saturday to reach the final of the $1.3 million (850.1 thousand pounds) Citi Open.
In Sunday's final, Isner will face the winner of the Saturday's late match pitting top-seeded Argentine Juan Martin del Potro against number three Tommy Haas of Germany.
Isner successfully landed 67 percent of his first serves, had only one double fault, and never faced a break-point to win his first meeting against Tursunov in just over two hours.
The eighth-seeded Isner, who won in Atlanta last week and at number 20 is the highest-ranked American, broke Tursunov at love in the fifth game of the final set to grab a 3-2 lead.
The break was all Isner needed, the lanky 28-year-old American sealing the triumph with an ace on match point.
Tursunov won the opening-set tiebreaker on a well-placed forehand volley after Isner punched a backhand volley long on the previous point to open the door for the unseeded Russian.
Isner scored the only break of the second set on the first point following a one-hour, 20 minute rain delay when he fired a crisp passing shot down the line to seize a 3-1 lead.
(Editing by Gene Cherry)
Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho is concerned that his side's inability to win home games may cost them a Champions League qualification spot this season.
Sunderland manager David Moyes is refusing to give up on Premier League survival after his side fell six points adrift of safety following their 2-0 home loss to Manchester City on Sunday.