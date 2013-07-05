Fans' views will influence Wenger's future at Arsenal
Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger will take into consideration the views of the club's divided fan base before deciding whether to extend his 20-year reign at the north London side.
LONDON Top seed Novak Djokovic and Juan Martin Del Potro will set a record for the longest semi-final ever played at Wimbledon as their enthralling clash entered a fifth set and a fifth hour on Friday.
Djokovic took the first set 7-5, lost the next 4-6, took the third on a tiebreak before eighth-seeded Del Potro saved two match points before winning the fourth set tiebreak.
At 2-2 in the fifth set, the match had lasted four hours 13 minutes, already longer than the previous record of four hours, one minute set in 1989 when Boris Becker beat Ivan Lendl in five sets.
Middlesbrough manager Aitor Karanka is confident he still has the backing of chairman Steve Gibson after last weekend's loss at Stoke City extended the relegation-threatened club's winless Premier League run to 10 games.
Swansea City manager Paul Clement said securing the club's Premier League status for next season remains his top priority and reminded his in-form side that things can go awry quickly for teams involved in the relegation battle.