LONDON Top seed Novak Djokovic and Juan Martin Del Potro will set a record for the longest semi-final ever played at Wimbledon as their enthralling clash entered a fifth set and a fifth hour on Friday.

Djokovic took the first set 7-5, lost the next 4-6, took the third on a tiebreak before eighth-seeded Del Potro saved two match points before winning the fourth set tiebreak.

At 2-2 in the fifth set, the match had lasted four hours 13 minutes, already longer than the previous record of four hours, one minute set in 1989 when Boris Becker beat Ivan Lendl in five sets.

