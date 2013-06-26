Victoria Azarenka of Belarus reacts during her women's singles tennis match against Maria Joao Koehler of Portugal at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships, in London June 24, 2013. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh

LONDON Australian Open champion Victoria Azarenka pulled out of her second round match against Italy's Flavia Panetta at Wimbledon on Wednesday after failing to recover from a knee injury she suffered two days ago.

The world number two had a lengthy injury time out during her opening round win over Maria Joao Koehler and although she managed to finish that match, the Belarussian decided she was not fit enough to continue any further at the grasscourt major.

A groan went around Centre Court from the crowd after organisers announced that second seed Azarenka had to withdraw before her match against the Italian doubles specialist.

(Writing by Pritha Sarkar, editing by Ken Ferris)