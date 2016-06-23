Victoria Azarenka of Belarus reacts during her match against Serena Williams of the U.S.A. at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, July 7, 2015. REUTERS/Toby Melville

LONDON Former world number one Victoria Azarenka has withdrawn from Wimbledon with a knee injury, organisers said on Thursday.

Belarussian Azarenka , who would have been seeded six at the championships, has not played since retiring from a first-round match at the French Open last month.

It is yet another blow for the two-times Australian Open champion who has been plagued by foot injuries.

Her withdrawal means five-times champion Venus Williams will move up into the top eight seeds.

(Reporting by Martyn Herman; Editing by Toby Davis)