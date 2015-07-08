Timea Bacsinszky of Switzerland hits a shot during her match against Garbine Muguruza of Spain at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, July 7, 2015. REUTERS/Henry Browne

USA's Madison Keys celebrates winning the second set during her quarter final match Mandatory Credit: Action Images / Andrew CouldridgeLivepicEDITORIAL USE ONLY.

LONDON The daughter of two lawyers and a former waitress received their last orders at the Wimbledon on Tuesday when Madison Keys and Timea Bacsinszky missed out on a great opportunity to set up a semi-final date.

Instead, Agnieszka Radwanska and Garbine Muguruza showed they had a greater appetite for success.

Muguruza got into the zone for the business end of the tournament by watching the film 'Silence of the Lambs' and once she finished with her heavy hitting at the All England Club on Tuesday, it was Bacsinszky who had stopped screaming.

The Swiss, who let out a blood-curdling shriek less than 24 hours earlier after advancing to her first quarter-final at Wimbledon, admitted she simply had nothing more to give after she was beaten 7-5 6-3 by the Spanish 20th seed.

"Yesterday's match took a lot of energy out of me," said Bacsinszky, who had taken jobs in restaurants and bars during a break from tennis in 2013.

"I was fighting with my old demons yesterday on court. So today my energy level was lower."

But for a woman whose childhood ambition was "to be a waitress" and who "never wanted to be a tennis player", missing out on being the first Swiss Miss to reach the Wimbledon semi-finals since Martina Hingis in 1998 won't cause any nightmares.

For Madison Keys, though, Tuesday's 7-6(3) 3-6 6-3 loss to 2012 runner-up Radwanska left her wondering what might have been.

The American saved five set points in the opener, bagged the second thanks to a 106mph missile and hurled down a tournament leading 59 aces -- but that was still not enough to carry her into a first grand slam semi-final.

"I had chances for sure. making semis and quarters just makes you want it that much more," said Keys whose parents are both attorneys.

"As happy as I am that I'm getting further and further in slams, you still want more.

"I want finals of grand slams and winning grand slams... that's kind of a motivator every day to get out of bed and get out on the court."

With the bottom half of the women's draw decimated by the early exits of high profile seeds -- such as 2014 champion Petra Kvitova, former world number one Caroline Wozniacki and third ranked Simona Halep -- Radwanska and Muguruza know they may never have a better chance to make it into a Wimbledon final.

(Reporting by Pritha Sarkar, editing by Ken Ferris)