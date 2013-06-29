Tomas Berdych of the Czech Republic hits a return to Kevin Anderson of South Africa during their men's singles tennis match at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships, in London June 29, 2013. REUTERS/Toby Melville

LONDON South Africa's Kevin Anderson could be forgiven for never wanting to set eyes on Tomas Berdych again after the Czech beat him for a ninth successive time on Saturday at Wimbledon.

The seventh seed won 3-6 6-3 6-4 7-5 to set up a last-16 clash against feisty Australian Bernard Tomic.

Berdych and Anderson had played each other eight times in the last 18 months, and five times this year, with the former Wimbledon finalist winning on every occasion.

The 27th-seeded Anderson stands 2.03 metres tall and possesses one of the best serves in the game, but he was cut down to size by the heavy-hitting Czech who overcame losing the first set to scrap his way into the lead.

It was far from comfortable for 2010 Wimbledon runner-up Berdych, however, as he came close to being extended into a fifth set having won his opening two rounds in three.

Anderson served for the fourth set leading 5-3, but could not close it out and Berdych, who needed some treatment on his back, finished him off three games later, wrapping up victory with a service winner on his second match point.

After losing in the first and fourth rounds in the two year's since his charge to the final, the heavy-hitting Czech looks in the mood for another long run.

"In terms of my game, I think everything's going well," Berdych said. "Just dropped a set, which is actually good to face a bit of a challenge, not only winning 3-0 which could be really tricky because then you need to face a tough situation against a tough opponent.

"This is good that I have a match like this also for building up some confidence again."

(Reporting by Toby Davis; editing by Martyn Herman and Ken Ferris)