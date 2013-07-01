Tomas Berdych of the Czech Republic celebrates after defeating Bernard Tomic of Australia in their men's singles tennis match at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships, in London July 1, 2013. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

LONDON Former Wimbledon finalist Tomas Berdych set up a quarter-final against top seed Novak Djokovic after ending unseeded Bernard Tomic's run with a 7-6(4) 6-7(5) 6-4 6-4 fourth-round victory on Monday.

A tight encounter was dominated by serve for the first two sets before seventh seed Berdych asserted his authority.

"Tough to play him so it makes me feel even better to be here as a winner," the Czech said after mastering the 20-year-old Australian, who had beaten seeds Sam Querrey and Richard Gasquet on the way to the last 16.

"I was kind of struggling with his fast routine on serve, I couldn't get a return on it at all. But after the first two sets I felt much more confident."

Berdych upset Djokovic in the semi-finals three years ago before losing to Rafa Nadal in straight sets in the final. That victory was just one of two he has enjoyed over the Serb, including the last time they met - in Rome on clay in May.

The Serb has triumphed in their 13 other meetings.

"It's a nice challenge," Berdych added. "I know how to beat him, let's try for the same."

(Reporting by Justin Palmer, editing by Ed Osmond)