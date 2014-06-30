Liverpool set to expand The Kop during Anfield renovations
Liverpool have submitted plans to renovate Anfield to provide more facilities for disabled fans and their famous stand nicknamed 'The Kop' is set to expand by 470 seats as a result.
LONDON Eugenie Bouchard became the first Canadian to reach the quarter-finals of Wimbledon with a 7-6(5) 7-5 win over Serena Williams's conqueror Alize Cornet on Monday.
Over the years, fellow Canadians Carling Bassett-Seguso, Patricia Hy-Boulais and Daniel Nestor all made the second week of the grasscourt major but none of them managed to go as far as Bouchard.
The 13th seed looked like she would be stretched into a third set when she trailed 4-2 in the second, but the woman tipped as a future grand slam champion displayed her battling instincts as she fought back to level at 5-5.
A backhand long on match point sealed the 20-year-old a quarter-final date with either French Open winner Maria Sharapova or German ninth seed Angelique Kerber.
(Reporting by Pritha Sarkar, editing by David Goodman)
Liverpool have submitted plans to renovate Anfield to provide more facilities for disabled fans and their famous stand nicknamed 'The Kop' is set to expand by 470 seats as a result.
Bournemouth are hoping to distance themselves from the Premier League's bottom three as they look to secure back-to-back wins for the first time this season when they host relegation rivals Swansea City on Saturday, captain Simon Francis has said.
Liverpool defender Ragnar Klavan believes the side can qualify for next season's Champions League and hopes that the Merseysiders can become a regular feature in Europe's elite club competition.