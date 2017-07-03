Kerber finds it tough going at the top
LONDON There can be few things in tennis more embarrassing than being beaten in the first round of a grand slam tournament while ranked number one in the world.
LONDON Canadian Eugenie Bouchard, the Wimbledon runner-up in 2014, was eliminated in the first round for the second time in three years with a three-set loss against Spain's Carla Suarez Navarro.
Bouchard won the first set 6-1 but then slumped as she lost the next two sets by the same scoreline.
The 23-year-old was beaten by Petra Kvitova in the 2014 final at the All England Club and reached number five in the world that year but currently sits 61st in the rankings.
The 25th-seeded Suarez-Navarro, who beat Bouchard in the third round in 2013, faces China's Peng Shuai in the next round.
(Reporting by Simon Evans; editing by Ken Ferris)
LONDON There can be few things in tennis more embarrassing than being beaten in the first round of a grand slam tournament while ranked number one in the world.
VITTEL, France French champion Arnaud Demare claimed his maiden Tour de France stage win when he powered to victory in a crash-marred finale on day four on Tuesday, while world champion Peter Sagan was penalised after sending Mark Cavendish crashing to the ground.
PARIS World champion Peter Sagan has been kicked out of the Tour de France after sending Briton Mark Cavendish crashing in the finale of Tuesday's fourth stage, the race jury president said.