Andy Murray of Britain hits the ball during a training session at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships, in London July 2, 2013. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh

LONDON British Prime Minister David Cameron ignored growing speculation about the 'Curse of Cameron' on Wednesday by tweeting a message of support to Briton Andy Murray ahead of his quarter-final match at Wimbledon.

Cameron has gained a reputation for jinxing British sports stars, a trend that began when he was in opposition and hit a peak last summer when he saw Murray lose in the Wimbledon final and showed up at Olympic events at which UK medal hopes lost.

Britain's top female player, 19-year-old Laura Robson, was knocked out of the fourth round of Wimbledon on Monday after Cameron tweeted from Kazakhstan, saying "best wishes to @laurarobson5. 1st Brit woman in 4th round #Wimbledon for ages".

The list of failures after Cameron's good wishes included the England rugby union team losing 15-6 to South Africa in the 2007 World Cup final and Lewis Hamilton missing out on the Formula One drivers' championship by a point.

Despite concerns about the "Curse of Cameron", the prime minister was back on Twitter on Wednesday to send his best wishes to the British number one before his match against Spaniard Fernando Verdasco.

"The sky over Downing St a little grey right now. Let's hope it clears up for @Andy_Murray to win at #Wimbledon. Best of luck Andy," he wrote.

A spokesman for Cameron said the prime minister had no intentions of stopping voicing his support for British competitors.

"If you look back over the years more of the people that he has wished well have won than lost," the spokesman said.

(Reporting by Belinda Goldsmith, editing by Ed Osmond)