Stoke striker Berahino says spiked drink led to ban
Stoke City striker Saido Berahino said on Thursday he served an eight-week drugs suspension earlier this season after someone spiked his drink in a nightclub.
LONDON A double fault by the narrowest of margins allowed Marin Cilic to complete a great escape at Wimbledon on Wednesday as the U.S. Open champion lived to fight another day with a 6-3 4-6 7-6(6) 4-6 7-5 victory over journeyman Richard Berankis.
The Lithuanian appeared to be on the verge of pulling off a shock upset when he held two break points at 5-5 in the fifth set.
But Croatian Cilic saved the first with a forehand winner and blew out his cheeks in relief when he saw Berankis's forehand drop long on the second.
One game later it was all over as Hawkeye confirmed Berankis's second serve at match point down had missed the line by millimetres, allowing Cilic to book a third-round clash with American John Isner.
Swansea City manager Paul Clement is confident Gylfi Sigurdsson remains focused on ensuring the club maintain their Premier League status next season even though the midfielder earlier expressed a desire to play for a "big club".