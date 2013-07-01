Juan Martin del Potro of Argentina gestures as Andreas Seppi of Italy (UNSEEN) throws his racquet in the air after missing a point in their men's singles tennis match at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships, in London July 1, 2013. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

Juan Martin del Potro of Argentina celebrates after defeating Andreas Seppi of Italy in their men's singles tennis match at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships, in London July 1, 2013. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

Juan Martin del Potro of Argentina celebrates after defeating Andreas Seppi of Italy in their men's singles tennis match at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships, in London July 1, 2013. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

LONDON Eighth seed Juan Martin Del Potro muscled his way into the Wimbledon quarter-finals with a powerful 6-4 7-6(2) 6-3 win over Italy's Andreas Seppi on Monday.

The Argentine's knee was heavily strapped following a nasty fall in his third-round match, but his slightly cumbersome movement was no barrier to a straight-sets demolition of the 28th-ranked Seppi.

He broke in the seventh game of the first set before wrapping it up in 52 minutes, stayed solid to come through the second in a tiebreak, before breaking in the second game of the third set to effectively end the Italian's resistance.

Del Potro will face Spain's David Ferrer in the last eight.

(Reporting by Toby Davis; editing by Ed Osmond)