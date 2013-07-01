Patel, Neesham recalled to New Zealand test side
WELLINGTON Off-spinner Jeetan Patel's ability to turn the ball away from lefthanded batsmen has earned him a recall to New Zealand's squad for the first test against South Africa next week.
LONDON Eighth seed Juan Martin Del Potro muscled his way into the Wimbledon quarter-finals with a powerful 6-4 7-6(2) 6-3 win over Italy's Andreas Seppi on Monday.
The Argentine's knee was heavily strapped following a nasty fall in his third-round match, but his slightly cumbersome movement was no barrier to a straight-sets demolition of the 28th-ranked Seppi.
He broke in the seventh game of the first set before wrapping it up in 52 minutes, stayed solid to come through the second in a tiebreak, before breaking in the second game of the third set to effectively end the Italian's resistance.
Del Potro will face Spain's David Ferrer in the last eight.
Lee Westwood spoke about his "ballistic" ball after bogeying the final two holes to fall into a share of the lead with Phil Mickelson and four others after the first round at the WGC-Mexico Championship at Club de Golf Chapultepec in Mexico City on Thursday.
LONDON If ever there was a good day to bury bad news, Liverpool timed it to perfection on Monday, when a dreadful 3-1 defeat by Leicester City became a mere sideshow in the post-Claudio Ranieri circus.