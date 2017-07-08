No fanfare but Kerber at crunch time with Muguruza
LONDON It is rare that a world number one goes under the radar at Wimbledon and it has been even more strange in the case of Angelique Kerber, beaten finalist at the All England Club last year.
LONDON Grigor Dimitrov enjoyed an easy one-hour workout to reach the Wimbledon fourth round on Saturday after his opponent, Dudi Sela, became the ninth player to retire from the men's draw.
The Israeli needed attention on what appeared to be a groin injury and ended up going off court with the trainer at the end of the first set to receive treatment.
The 10-minute interruption failed to throw Dimitrov off stride and once he was up 6-1 6-1, Sela indicated he could no longer continue.
The Bulgarian 13th seed will face either title favourite and seven-times champion Roger Federer or Germany's Mischa Zverev.
(Reporting by Pritha Sarkar, editing by Clare Lovell)
LONDON Manchester United's former England soccer captain Wayne Rooney on Sunday rejoined his boyhood club Everton on a two-year deal after 13 trophy-laden years at Old Trafford.
LAUSANNE, Switzerland The 2018 Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang, South Korea will be the first Games to have an independent drugs testing authority (ITA) in place to deal with doping among competitors, the International Olympic Committee said on Sunday.