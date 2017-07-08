Tennis - Wimbledon - London, Britain - July 8, 2017 Bulgaria’s Grigor Dimitrov in action during his third round match against Israel’s Dudi Sela REUTERS/Tony O'Brien

Tennis - Wimbledon - London, Britain - July 8, 2017 Israel’s Dudi Sela with Bulgaria’s Grigor Dimitrov after he retired from their third round match REUTERS/Tony O'Brien

Tennis - Wimbledon - London, Britain - July 8, 2017 Bulgaria’s Grigor Dimitrov waves to the spectators after his third round match against Israel’s Dudi Sela REUTERS/Tony O'Brien

LONDON Grigor Dimitrov enjoyed an easy one-hour workout to reach the Wimbledon fourth round on Saturday after his opponent, Dudi Sela, became the ninth player to retire from the men's draw.

The Israeli needed attention on what appeared to be a groin injury and ended up going off court with the trainer at the end of the first set to receive treatment.

The 10-minute interruption failed to throw Dimitrov off stride and once he was up 6-1 6-1, Sela indicated he could no longer continue.

The Bulgarian 13th seed will face either title favourite and seven-times champion Roger Federer or Germany's Mischa Zverev.

