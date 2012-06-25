Novak Djokovic of Serbia reacts after defeating Juan Carlos Ferrero of Spain in their men's singles tennis match at the Wimbledon tennis championships in London June 25, 2012. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

LONDON Novak Djokovic began his Wimbledon title defence in cruise control as he blasted Spain's Juan Carlos Ferrero off court to win 6-3 6-3 6-1 in the first round on Monday.

The number one seed endured an edgy start and was broken in the third game of the first set but he struck back immediately and closed out the opener with his usual combination of rugged defence and consistently accurate groundstrokes.

The Serb, who had the honour of opening Centre Court action after beating Rafa Nadal in the 2011 final, was in no mood for hanging around and broke the Spaniard twice in the second set and twice more in the third.

Djokovic will now play the winner of Ryan Harrison's first round match against Taiwan's Lu Yen-hsun.

(Reporting by Toby Davis; editing by Pritha Sarkar)