Novak Djokovic of Serbia reacts during his men's singles tennis match against Radek Stepanek of the Czech Republic at the Wimbledon tennis championships in London June 29, 2012. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

LONDON Novak Djokovic survived the shock of losing the first set to beat Czech Radek Stepanek 4-6 6-2 6-2 6-2 and reach the Wimbledon fourth round on Friday.

With the All England Club still abuzz following Rafa Nadal's shock loss to Lukas Rosol on Thursday, top seed Djokovic was broken out of the blue by Stepanek in the 10th game to drop the first set.

The world number one from Serbia quickly recovered, however, breaking 28th seed Stepanek in the first game of the second set and he never looked back, sealing victory on his first match point with a clinical crosscourt backhand winner after two hours 50 minutes.

The defending champion will play his fellow Serbian Viktor Troicki in the last 16.

(Writing by Ed Osmond, editing by Pritha Sarkar)