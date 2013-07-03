Tomas Berdych of the Czech Republic (TOP) prepares to serve to Novak Djokovic of Serbia in their men's quarter-final tennis match at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships, in London July 3, 2013. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

Tomas Berdych of the Czech Republic reacts to breaking serve in his men's quarter-final tennis match against Novak Djokovic of Serbia at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships, in London July 3, 2013. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh

Novak Djokovic of Serbia slips during his men's quarter-final tennis match against Tomas Berdych of the Czech Republic at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships, in London July 3, 2013. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

Novak Djokovic of Serbia hits a return to Tomas Berdych of the Czech Republic during their men's quarter-final tennis match at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships, in London July 3, 2013. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

LONDON Novak Djokovic showcased his full catalogue of acrobatic skills and on-court nous as he broke down the defences of Czech Tomas Berdych to reach his 13th successive grand slam semi-final with a 7-6(5) 6-4 6-3 win at Wimbledon on Wednesday.

The Serbian world number one performed the splits and pulled off lunging volleys as Berdych tried to throw him off balance by bombarding the 2011 champion's half of the court with an onslaught of winners.

However, Djokovic kept his wits about him even when he trailed by two breaks and was 3-0 down in the second set. Berdych surrendered the set when he slapped an easy forehand into the net and from then there was only one winner.

Djokovic sealed the win when the Czech seventh seed smacked a forehand into the net and he will meet former U.S. Open champion Juan Martin Del Potro for a place in Sunday's final.

(Reporting by Pritha Sarkar, editing by Ed Osmond)