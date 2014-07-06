Novak Djokovic of Serbia reacts while holding the winner's trophy after defeating Roger Federer of Switzerland in their men's singles finals tennis match on Centre Court at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London July 6, 2014. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

LONDON Factbox on Serbia's Novak Djokovic who won his second Wimbledon men's singles title against Swiss Roger Federer on Sunday.

GRAND SLAM TITLES (Seven): Australian Open: 2008, 2011, 2012, 2013; Wimbledon: 2011, 2014; U.S. Open: 2011

* Born: Belgrade, May 22, 1987

* Began playing tennis aged four.

* His father was a professional skier and wanted his son to be a skier or professional soccer player but changed his mind when Djokovic excelled at tennis from an early age.

* First full year on tour in 2005: Made grand slam debut as a qualifier at the Australian Open, losing to Russian Marat Safin in the first round. Finished as the youngest player (18 years, five months) inside the top 100.

* In 2006, he won his first ATP tour title at Amersfoort, followed that with second title indoors at Metz.

* He retired in the 2006 French Open quarter-finals against Spaniard Rafael Nadal when trailing by two sets and again a year later due to blisters in the Wimbledon semi-final against the same opponent.

* In 2007, he won five titles (Adelaide, Miami, Estoril, Montreal and Vienna), made the semi-finals at the French Open and Wimbledon and advanced to his first grand slam final at the U.S. Open, losing to Federer 7-6 7-6 6-4.

* Broke the Federer-Nadal grand slam duopoly by beating Frenchman Jo-Wilfried Tsonga in four sets to win his maiden major title at Melbourne Park in 2008.

* Failed to defend his title in Melbourne the following year after controversially pulling out of his quarter-final against American Andy Roddick citing heat exhaustion on a sweltering day.

* Lost in the quarter-final at Melbourne Park to Tsonga in 2010 when he suffered a stomach bug.

* Upset Federer in the semi-finals of the 2010 U.S. Open before losing in four sets to Nadal in the final.

* Led Serbia to their first Davis Cup title with victory over France in Belgrade in December 2010.

* Began 2011 by winning the Australian Open, beating Briton Andy Murray in the final, to end his three-year wait for a second grand slam title.

* Won his next six tournaments in Dubai, Indian Wells, Miami, Belgrade, Madrid and Rome. He did not lose again until June 3 when Federer ended his 41-match winning streak in the French Open semi-finals.

* Secured the number one spot on July 4 by beating Jo-Wilfried Tsonga in the Wimbledon semi-finals, then beat Nadal to clinch his first Wimbledon crown, his first title on grass.

* Won a record fifth Masters title in a season with victory in Toronto, one of the lead-up events to the U.S. Open.

* Saved two match points to beat Federer in the semi-finals of the U.S. Open then defeated Nadal in the final to become the seventh man to win three grand slam titles in a year since tennis turned professional in 1968.

* Won his third Australian Open title in 2012, and fifth overall to continue his dominance of the men's game, when he beat Nadal in five hours and 53 minutes.

* Defeated by Nadal again in the final of the 2012 French Open 6-4 6-3 2-6 7-5.

* Lost out to Federer in the semi-final of Wimbledon and was then defeated by Murray in the final of the U.S. Open.

* Began 2013 by retaining his Australian Open crown with a 6-7 7-6 6-3 6-2 victory over Murray becoming the first man in the professional era to win three successive Australian Open titles.

* Lost to Nadal in the French Open semi-finals but then Murray gained revenge over the Serb with victory in the Wimbledon final.

* Defeated by Nadal in the 2013 U.S. Open final 6-2 3-6 6-4 6-1.

* Lost again to Nadal in the 2014 French Open final 3-6 7-5 6-2 6-4 for a third successive defeat in grand slam finals.

* Ended run of defeats with 6-7(7) 6-4 7-6(4) 5-7 6-4 victory over seven-time champion Roger Federer at 2014 Wimbledon final.

