LONDON Roger Federer left Wimbledon debutant Albert Ramos shell-shocked after thrashing him 6-1 6-1 6-1 as the Swiss six-times champion enjoyed an easy start to the 2012 tournament on Monday.

Federer, bidding to win a record-equalling seventh Wimbledon crown and a 17th overall grand slam, needed just 79 minutes on Court One to sail through the first round.

Spaniard Ramos, who had played only one previous grasscourt match, was unable to respond to Federer's skill, though he had one brief spell of fighting back.

He took the fourth game of the second set to deuce nine times and after saving four breakpoints, he put a forehand long on the fifth.

When the 24-year-old left-hander won his only game of the third set, for 5-1, the crowd gave him a big cheer but Federer, who will now face Italian Fabio Fognini, finished him off to love in the following game, concluding with his ninth ace.

(Reporting by Clare Fallon, editing by Pritha Sarkar)