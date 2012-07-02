Xavier Malisse of Belgium reacts during his men's singles tennis match against Roger Federer of Switzerland at the Wimbledon tennis championships in London July 2, 2012. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

Roger Federer of Switzerland hits a return to Xavier Malisse of Belgium during their men's singles tennis match at the Wimbledon tennis championships in London July 2, 2012. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

Roger Federer of Switzerland reacts to winning the second set during his men's singles tennis match against Xavier Malisse of Belgium at the Wimbledon tennis championships in London July 2, 2012. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

Roger Federer of Switzerland reacts during his men's singles tennis match against Xavier Malisse of Belgium at the Wimbledon tennis championships in London July 2, 2012. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

LONDON Roger Federer shook off a back injury to beat Xavier Malisse 7-6 6-1 4-6 6-3 and reach the Wimbledon quarter-finals on Monday.

The six-times champion left Centre Court after the seventh game of the first set for treatment and returned eight minutes later before dropping his serve to trail 5-6.

But the third seed broke back immediately, roared through the tiebreak 7-1 and dominated the second set.

The 31-year-old Malisse, world number 75, broke the Swiss early in the third set and with Federer's movement clearly restricted the underdog pulled a setback.

Federer received more off-court treatment and dropped his serve again at the start of the fourth set but Malisse's game suddenly fell apart and the 16-times grand slam champion wrapped up victory with an ace.

(Writing by Ed OSmond; Editing by Ossian Shine)