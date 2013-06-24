Roger Federer of Switzerland serves to Victor Hanescu of Romania in their men's singles tennis match at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships, in London June 24, 2013. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Victor Hanescu of Romania hits a return to Roger Federer of Switzerland in their men's singles tennis match at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships, in London June 24, 2013. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Roger Federer of Switzerland hits a return to Victor Hanescu of Romania in their men's singles tennis match at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships, in London June 24, 2013. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Roger Federer of Switzerland celebrates after defeating Victor Hanescu of Romania in their men's singles tennis match at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships, in London June 24, 2013. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

LONDON Roger Federer began the defence of his Wimbledon title by breezing to a straight sets victory over Romanian Victor Hanescu on the opening Centre Court match of the championships on Monday.

The third-seeded Swiss barely broke sweat in demolishing his 48th-ranked opponent 6-3 6-2 6-0 with the final set taking only 17 minutes.

On a chilly afternoon Federer strolled serenely around the lush court and was never remotely troubled in a match lasting only 68 minutes.

"I've won it (Wimbledon) a few times now but it still feels special," Federer told the BBC.

"I still enjoy myself in the first round and it's a pleasure playing on Centre Court again this year. I thought it was a good first round for me. I'm very happy, conditions are pretty cold but it releases some of the pressure now."

Hanescu lost his opening service game and was 3-0 down within six minutes as Federer showcased his broad armoury of attacking shots.

His serve regularly found the lines, with the Romanian floundering in his search for answers and unable to find any sort of rhythm.

Federer, bidding to become the first man to win the Wimbledon men's singles title eight times, will face Sergiy Stakhovsky of Ukraine in the next round.

(Reporting by Mitch Phillips and Toby Davis, editing by Ken Ferris)