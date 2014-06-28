Roger Federer of Switzerland reacts after defeating Santiago Giraldo of Colombia during their men's singles tennis match at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships, in London June 28, 2014. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

LONDON Seven-times champion Roger Federer needed just 81 minutes to breeze through to the last 16 at Wimbledon with a 6-3 6-1 6-3 victory over Colombia's Santiago Giraldo on Saturday.

The Swiss maestro has yet to drop a set in this year's championships and was in good form again although he did make a few careless unforced errors.

Federer wasted little time imposing himself on his opponent, breaking serve at the first attempt, and then galloped through the second set.

World number 35 Giraldo held him up a little in the third but the fourth seed never looked like letting his grip slip.

"I got off to a good start and broke right away," Federer told the BBC. "I stayed in control until midway through the third set when he had a couple of break points at 15-40.

"Next thing I had break points of my own and got them and served it out."

Federer suffered a shock second-round defeat here last year but won the Gerry Weber Open on the grasscourts of Halle, Germany earlier this month and said he was delighted to maintain his form.

"I'm very pleased to keep moving on. Last year I lost in the second round so I'm aware of the dangers of certain players on this surface," he explained.

"You are always worried about the first week. The grass plays different the second week, you can do a few different things according to the weather.

"I'm just happy to be into the second week. For me it is now about maintaining a good level of play. I'm in pretty good shape right now - a few niggles but nothing that really worries me."

Federer will play Pole Jerzy Janowicz or Spain's Tommy Robredo in the fourth round.

(Editing by Tony Jimenez)