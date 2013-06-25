David Ferrer of Spain waves after defeating Martin Alund of Argentina in their men's singles tennis match at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships, in London June 25, 2013. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh

LONDON Fourth seed David Ferrer was tested by Martin Alund, a man who had never previously played an ATP Tour match on grass, before winning through to the second round at Wimbledon on Tuesday.

Spaniard Ferrer, who took two heavy falls on the slippery Centre Court grass, won 6-1 4-6 7-5 6-2 in two hours nine minutes.

His tumbles, in the second and fourth sets, looked dramatic. On the second occasion he cried out in pain before getting up and limping back to receive serve, but the ill-effects were short-lived and he went on to break Argentine Alund for a 4-1 lead.

Alund, a clay specialist whose grass-court experience amounts to little more than two qualifying matches at Eastbourne last week, gave Ferrer a hard time in the middle two sets and was helped to a break in the second by two double faults from the Spaniard.

French Open finalist Ferrer, however, got back on top in the final set, winning three successive games to love to go 3-1 up.

The Spaniard, a quarter-finalist here last year, hit four aces in his final two service games, including one to finish off the victory with a flourish. He will now play compatriot Roberto Bautista.

(Reporting by Clare Fallon; Editing by Ken Ferris)