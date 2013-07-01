Patel, Neesham recalled to New Zealand test side
WELLINGTON Off-spinner Jeetan Patel's ability to turn the ball away from lefthanded batsmen has earned him a recall to New Zealand's squad for the first test against South Africa next week.
LONDON David Ferrer wore down Croatia's Ivan Dodig with his high-energy scrambling to move into the Wimbledon quarter-finals with a 6-7 (3) 7-6 (6) 6-1 6-1 win on Monday.
The Spanish fourth seed arrived 10 minutes late on Court Two and was slow to impose himself on the match, losing the first set in a tiebreak before winning the second the same way.
Dodig, ranked 49th in the world, could not maintain his consistency as the match wore on and his serve, which had been such a weapon in the early stages, faltered to allow Ferrer to turn the screw.
After failing to win a point on the Dodig serve for four successive games in the second set, Ferrer broke three times in the third and twice in the fourth to wrap it up.
Ferrer, who has now reached seven successive grand slam quarter-finals, will next face eighth seed Juan Martin Del Potro or Italian Andreas Seppi.
(Reporting by Toby Davis; editing by Ed Osmond)
Lee Westwood spoke about his "ballistic" ball after bogeying the final two holes to fall into a share of the lead with Phil Mickelson and four others after the first round at the WGC-Mexico Championship at Club de Golf Chapultepec in Mexico City on Thursday.
LONDON If ever there was a good day to bury bad news, Liverpool timed it to perfection on Monday, when a dreadful 3-1 defeat by Leicester City became a mere sideshow in the post-Claudio Ranieri circus.