FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
in 2 days
Factbox - Marin Cilic v Roger Federer: road to Wimbledon final
#Brexit
#Markets
#Trump
#Sport
#Iraq
#Turkey
Sections
Featured
Time running out to prevent banks' Brexit exodus, says City of London boss
The road to Brexit
Time running out to prevent banks' Brexit exodus, says City of London boss
The diamond that's too big to sell
Lifestyle
The diamond that's too big to sell
Brexit negotiations open
Brexit negotiations open
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Sports News
July 16, 2017 / 2:11 AM / in 2 days

Factbox - Marin Cilic v Roger Federer: road to Wimbledon final

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - A look at the road to the Wimbledon final for Croatia's Marin Cilic and Switzerland's Roger Federer ahead of Sunday's showdown on Centre Court (prefix number denotes seeding).

7-Marin Cilic

First round: beat Philipp Kohlschreiber (Germany) 6-4 6-2 6-3

Second round: beat Florian Mayer (Germany) 7-6(2) 6-4 7-5

Third round: beat 26-Steve Johnson (U.S.) 6-4 7-6(3) 6-4

Fourth round: beat 18-Roberto Bautista Agut (Spain) 6-2 6-2 6-2

Quarter-finals: beat 16-Gilles Muller (Luxembourg) 3-6 7-6(6) 7-5 5-7 6-1

Semi-finals: beat 24-Sam Querrey (U.S.) 6-7(6) 6-4 7-6(3) 7-5

3-Roger Federer

First round: beat Alexandr Dolgopolov (Ukraine) 6-3 3-0 (retired)

Second round: beat Dusan Lajovic (Serbia) 7-6(0) 6-3 6-2

Third round: beat 27-Mischa Zverev (Germany) 7-6(3) 6-4 6-4

Fourth round: beat 13-Grigor Dimitrov (Bulgaria) 6-4 6-2 6-4

Quarter-finals: beat 6-Milos Raonic (Canada) 6-4 6-2 7-6(4)

Semi-finals: beat 11-Tomas Berdych (Czech Republic) 7-6(4) 7-6(4) 6-4

Compiled by Simon Jennings in Bengaluru, editing by Pritha Sarkar

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.