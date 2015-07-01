LONDON The grounds at Wimbledon were evacuated after the close of play on Wednesday because of an electrical fire, organisers said.

"Confirmation that Centre Court was evacuated long after play had concluded owing to a suspected electrical fault. Fire brigade in attendance," Wimbledon organisers said on their official Twitter feed.

An announcement was made on the public address system at Centre Court asking anyone inside the building to leave immediately. A further announcement said anyone on the tea lawn between Gates 4 and 5 should also evacuate.

Minutes later, everyone within the All England Club grounds was ordered to leave. Media were allowed to stay in the press centre, adjacent to Centre Court.

Several fire engines and police vans arrived at the grounds, parking outside Centre Court.

