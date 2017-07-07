Jul 5, 2017; London, United Kingdom; Rafael Nadal (ESP) reacts during his match against Donald Young (USA) on day three at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club. Mandatory Credit: Susan Mullane-USA TODAY Sports

LONDON Defending champion Andy Murray and fourth seed Rafael Nadal will lead the men's charge at Wimbledon on Friday as they play their third-round matches on Centre Court.

Both are in superb form and have yet to drop a set at this year's championship. Britain's Murray, the number one seed, will face 28th ranked Fabio Fognini from Italy while Spaniard Nadal will go up against Russian Karen Khachanov, ranked 30.

It is a big year for British players, with four having reached the third round at Wimbledon for the first time in 20 years.

On the women's side, Heather Watson will take on former world number one Victoria Azarenka from Belarus while number six seed Johanna Konta - a favourite to win the title - faces Greece's Maria Sakkari on Court One.

Tenth seed Venus Williams and French Open champion Jelena Ostapenko are also in action, going up against Japan's Naomi Osaka and Italy's Camila Giorgi respectively.

(Reporting by Pravin Char; Editing by Ken Ferris)