LONDON Kazakhstan's Yaroslava Shvedova left French Open runner-up Sara Errani red-faced at Wimbledon on Saturday by becoming the first player to win a set in a grand slam tournament without conceding a point.

The first set disappeared in a 15-minute blur as Shvedova won 24 consecutive points - known as a golden set - in the third-round match on court three.

Tenth seed Errani fought back in the second but was powerless to stop Shvedova wrapping up a 6-0 6-4 victory.

Shvedova is no stranger to blitzing through sets as she had owned the previous women's record of winning 23 consecutive points, during a second-round match against Amy Frazier, in Memphis in 2006.

Amongst the men, Bill Scanlon produced a golden set during his first-round 6-2 6-0 win over Marcos Hocevar at Delray Beach in 1983.

