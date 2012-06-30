Yaroslava Shvedova of Kazakhstan hits a return to Sara Errani of Italy during their women's singles tennis match at the Wimbledon tennis championships in London June 30, 2012. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

LONDON Yaroslava Shvedova was "in such a zone" during her third-round Wimbledon tussle with Sara Errani that she did not even realise she had blitzed through the first set without conceding a point.

The Kazakh wildcard left French Open runner-up Errani red-faced on Saturday by becoming the first player to claim a set in a grand slam tournament by winning every point.

The first set disappeared in a 15-minute blur as Shvedova won 24 consecutive points - known as a golden set - in the third-round match on court three.

Tenth seed Errani fought back in the second but was powerless to stop wildcard Shvedova wrapping up a 6-0 6-4 victory.

Surprisingly, the 24-year-old had no idea what she had achieved with her focus firmly fixed on the match and not the scoreboard.

"I had no idea. All the people start to clap and scream. I was like, What's going on? I even smiled. I was, like, 'okay, they want to see a good match'," grinned the world number 65.

"Then in the gym after the match, when I was cooling down, my coach came, and he's like, 'Did you know that you did not lose a point?' I was like, 'Really?' It was incredible.

"I still cannot believe."

Shvedova had never even heard of the term 'golden set' before Saturday and asked what she thought would now happen to her, she modestly replied: "People remember me a little bit more?"

Although Shvedova is no stranger to blitzing through sets as she had owned the previous women's record of winning 23 consecutive points - against Amy Frazier in Memphis in 2006 - she had no recollection of that run either.

"I don't even remember Memphis," she added.

Amongst the men, Bill Scanlon produced a golden set during his 6-2 6-0 first-round win over Marcos Hocevar at Delray Beach in 1983.

