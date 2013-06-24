Lleyton Hewitt of Australia celebrates after defeating Stanislas Wawrinka of Switzerland in their men's singles tennis match at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships, in London June 24, 2013. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh

LONDON Former Wimbledon champion Lleyton Hewitt showed he is still a force to be reckoned with on grass as the baseline terrier upset 11th seed Stanislas Wawrinka 6-4 7-5 6-3 to move into the second round on Monday.

The 32-year-old, who has slipped to 70 in the world, did not have to delve too deeply into his reserves of fighting spirit to oust the man ranked 60 places above him, relying on his clever courtcraft to manoeuvre the Swiss out of his comfort zone.

Wawrinka, who had won their last two meetings, struggled to make an impression in the evening gloom on Court One and was finished off in two hours and 12 minutes.

Hewitt, champion in 2002, will face Germany's Dustin Brown in the next round.

(Reporting by Toby Davis; editing by Ken Ferris)