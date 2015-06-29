Lleyton Hewitt of Australia dives for the ball during his match against Jarkko Nieminen of Finland at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, June 29, 2015. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Jarkko Nieminen of Finland shakes hands with Lleyton Hewitt of Australia after winning their match at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, June 29, 2015. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Lleyton Hewitt of Australia gestures to the crowd after losing his match against Jarkko Nieminen of Finland at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, June 29, 2015. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

LONDON Fighting tooth and nail as only he knows how old warrior Lleyton Hewitt waved an emotional goodbye to Wimbledon after losing a five-set thriller to Finland's Jarkko Nieminen on Monday.

Thirteen years after beating Argentina's David Nalbandian to win the title, the 34-year-old, who will retire after next year's Australian Open, went toe to toe with fellow veteran Nieminen but went down 3-6 6-3 4-6 6-0 11-9.

Roared on by his fans all dressed in gold Hewitt saved two consecutive match points at 4-5 in the fifth set, but eventually succumbed in a match spanning four hours.

It was the former world number one Australian's 56th five-setter in a superb grand slam career in which he also beat Pete Sampras to win the 2001 U.S. Open.

(Reporting by Martyn Herman, editing by Ed Osmond)