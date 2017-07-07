Rooney at Everton for transfer talks
LONDON Manchester United's former England captain Wayne Rooney was pictured at Everton's training ground on Saturday ahead of a proposed transfer back to the boyhood favourites he first joined aged nine.
LONDON Highlights from day five of the Wimbledon championships on Friday (all times GMT):
1510 HALEP CRUISES THROUGH TO ROUND FOUR
- Second seed Simona Halep claimed a 6-4 7-6(7) victory over China's Peng Shuai to book a fourth round spot for the second consecutive year at the championships.
- The Romanian will meet two-time semi-finalist Victoria Azarenka in the next round.
1450 KONJUH UPSETS CIBULKOVA
- Croatian Ana Konjuh's aggressive approach paid off as she knocked out eighth seed Dominika Cibulkova 7-6(3) 3-6 6-4 on Court 12.
- Konjuh, seeded 27th, hit 54 winners and broke the Slovakian's serve five times to secure a fourth round spot for the first time at the championships.
1425 CILIC ADVANCES
- Seventh seed Marin Cilic needed just over two hours to beat American Steve Johnson 6-4 7-6(3) 6-4 on Court One.
- The Croatian hit 40 winners to reach the round of 16 for the sixth time at Wimbledon.
1420 AZARENKA EDGES PAST WATSON
- Former world number one Victoria Azarenka battled past British wildcard Heather Watson 3-6 6-1 6-4 in the third round after just over two hours of play on Centre Court.
- Belarussian Azarenka is playing in only her second tournament since returning to the tour after giving birth to son Leo in December.
1400 BAUTISTA AGUT OUSTS NISHIKORI
- Spaniard Roberto Bautista Agut beat ninth seed Kei Nishikori of Japan 6-4 7-6(3) 3-6 6-3 after three hours and 20 minutes of play on Court Three.
- Bautista Agut, the 18th seed, reached the fourth round to equal his best run at the championships in 2015.
1320 MULLER DUMPS HOME FAVOURITE BEDENE
- Gilles Muller, the 16th seed from Luxembourg, beat Britain's Aljaz Bedene 7-6(4) 7-5 6-4 to reach the fourth round for the first time in 10 appearances at Wimbledon.
1205 GARCIA INTO ROUND FOUR
- France's Caroline Garcia, the 21st seed, reached the fourth round of the championships for the first time, defeating American Madison Brengle 6-4 6-3.
(Compiled by Hardik Vyas in Bengaluru; Editing by Jeremy Gaunt.)
LONDON Manchester United's former England captain Wayne Rooney was pictured at Everton's training ground on Saturday ahead of a proposed transfer back to the boyhood favourites he first joined aged nine.
LONDON Top seed Angelique Kerber lived dangerously for more than two hours before finally subduing the tenacious challenge of American outsider Shelby Rogers 4-6 7-6(2) 6-4 to reach the Wimbledon fourth round on Saturday.
SPIELBERG, Austria Formula One's new owners Liberty Media should buy Silverstone to end lingering uncertainty over the future of the British Grand Prix circuit and grow the sport, McLaren executive director Zak Brown said on Saturday.