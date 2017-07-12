FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
21 hours ago
Roof protects Murray and Federer from lingering rain
#Economy
#Brexit
#Trump
#Syria
#Wimbledon
Sections
Featured
'No whistling, just ticking' - EU pushes on Brexit talks
the road to Brexit
'No whistling, just ticking' - EU pushes on Brexit talks
You can get economics right
Commentary
You can get economics right
After dieselgate, VW loosens reins on carmaking empire
autos
After dieselgate, VW loosens reins on carmaking empire
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Sports News
July 12, 2017 / 9:00 AM / 21 hours ago

Roof protects Murray and Federer from lingering rain

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Tennis - Wimbledon - London, Britain - July 10, 2017 Switzerland’s Roger Federer celebrates winning the fourth round match against Bulgaria’s Grigor DimitrovStefan Wermuth

LONDON (Reuters) - The rain is expected to ease off in time for men's quarter-final action at Wimbledon on Wednesday but even if it does not defending champion Andy Murray and seven-times winner Roger Federer will have the Centre Court roof to keep them dry.

The roof showed its worth again on Tuesday with Johanna Konta's thrilling win over Simona Halep taking place during a downpour.

Murray is first up on Centre Court against American Sam Querrey followed by Federer's tough test against Canadian Milos Raonic.

The Number One court will also have a retractable roof in place by the 2019 tournament but for now Novak Djokovic, who faces Tomas Berdych, will have to hope the weather is kind to him.

Also on Number One, Luxembourg's Gilles Muller, who upset Rafa Nadal in a marathon five setter, is hoping to make seventh-seed Marin Cilic his next victim.

Reporting by Simon Evans; Editing by Peter Rutherford

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.