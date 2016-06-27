Britain Tennis - Aegon Classic - Edgbaston Priory Club, Birmingham - 17/6/16Germany's Angelique Kerber in action during the quarter finalsAction Images via Reuters / Andrew CouldridgeLivepic

LONDON Angelique Kerber won the "battle of the lefties" on Monday as she beat British wild card Laura Robson 6-2 6-2 in the Wimbledon first round to notch up her first grand slam victory since hoisting the Australian Open trophy in January.

A first-round loser at Roland Garros last month, Kerber made sure she did not suffer another opening-round humiliation as she safely negotiated her way past the injury-plagued Robson.

Since undergoing surgery on her left wrist two years ago, the 2008 Wimbledon junior champion has struggled to recapture the form that lifted her to 27th in the world in 2013.

Kerber, who lost to her British rival at the same stage at Wimbledon in 2011, never allowed Robson to gain any kind of momentum as the Briton failed to earn a single break point.

An unreturnable serve ended Robson's miserable day out on Court One, allowing the German fourth seed to book a second- round match against American Varvara Lepchenko.

(Reporting by Pritha Sarkar, editing by Ed Osmond)