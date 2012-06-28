LONDON Defending champion Petra Kvitova eased into the third round at Wimbledon on Thursday with a 6-0 6-4 victory over Britain's Elena Baltacha.

The 22-year-old Czech raced through the first set in 22 minutes against Baltacha, who was vying for her first third- round appearance at Wimbledon since 2002.

Kvitova was made to work harder in the second by the British number three who saved two match points before the fourth seed sealed victory with a crashing forehand on Court Two.

Kvitova, who has reached the semi-finals in three of the last four grand slams, will play America's Varvara Lepchenko in the third round on Saturday.

