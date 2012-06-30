LONDON Defending Wimbledon champion Petra Kvitova hopes she is peaking at just the right time after a difficult year, the Czech said on Saturday after reaching the last 16 with a 6-1 6-0 demolition of American Varvara Lepchenko

Kvitova's season has been patchy but her fearsome forehand and pinpoint serves were working smoothly in her third-round drubbing of Uzbekistan-born American opponent.

Kvitova, who lost the first four matches she played on grass, now looks thoroughly at home on the surface and she did not feel a single twinge from the back injury that has been plaguing her this year.

Her form is certainly heading back in the right direction but the Czech fourth seed knows full well that she will have to be on the top of her game against her next opponent, Italian Francesca Schiavone, a former French Open champion.

"“I think she can play well on the grass because she has a good, a very good slice from the backhand," Kvitova told reporters. "She is trying to go to the net. So I think she will be a tough match for me."

In Wimbledon's first week, Kvitova has lost just 13 games in three matches.

In the first set, the biggest cheer of the day on Number One court was reserved for Lepchenko when she finally managed in the sixth game to hold on to her service. It was a woefully one-sided contest.

Asked if she felt in better form this year than in 2011, Kvitova laughed.

"“Not yet." she said. "I am feeling very well on the court but I think that last year in the seven matches I played unbelievable."

She admitted to wallowing occasionally in a glow of nostalgia about her Wimbledon triumph.

"I have watched the video of the match many times. “It was so emotional when I saw it after," she said. "“It was so nice to know that I can do it, the feelings about the nice memories."

(Editing by Ed Osmond)