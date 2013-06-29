Petra Kvitova of the Czech Republic celebrates a break in serve in her women's singles tennis match against Ekaterina Makarova of Russia at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships, in London June 29, 2013. REUTERS/Toby Melville

LONDON Former champion Petra Kvitova regained her focus overnight to return with a zip in her step and see off Russian Ekaterina Makarova 6-3 2-6 6-3 to reach the fourth round at Wimbledon on Saturday.

Resuming a break down at 2-1 in the decider after play was suspended in the gloom late on Friday, the eighth-seeded Czech hit her stride immediately to forge 4-2 ahead under sunny skies.

Kvitova, the 2011 champion and quarter-finalist last year, briefly wobbled as 25th seed Makarova stemmed the tide with a break but the rally fizzled out and the Czech reasserted herself to set up a last 16 match with Carla Suarez Navarro of Spain.

Kvitova is one of just four top 10 seeds left in the women's draw, alongside Serena Williams, Agnieszka Radwanska and Li Na. The latter trio are in third round action later on Saturday.

(Reporting by Justin Palmer; editing by Ken Ferris)