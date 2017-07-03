Kerber finds it tough going at the top
LONDON There can be few things in tennis more embarrassing than being beaten in the first round of a grand slam tournament while ranked number one in the world.
LONDON A smiling Petra Kvitova skipped into the second round of Wimbledon on Monday, the twice champion beating Johanna Larsson 6-3 6-4 on a sun-bathed Centre Court.
Playing only her third event of the year after recovering from a knife attack in December, the Czech 11th seed used her swinging serve to great effect on the main showcourt, signing off with a heavy ace.
Kvitova will next face the winner of the contest between American Madison Brengle and Richel Hogenkamp of the Netherlands.
The Czech won a warm-up tournament in Birmingham last month, after making her return to tennis at the French Open.
VITTEL, France French champion Arnaud Demare claimed his maiden Tour de France stage win when he powered to victory in a crash-marred finale on day four on Tuesday, while world champion Peter Sagan was penalised after sending Mark Cavendish crashing to the ground.
PARIS World champion Peter Sagan has been kicked out of the Tour de France after sending Briton Mark Cavendish crashing in the finale of Tuesday's fourth stage, the race jury president said.