LONDON Twice champion Petra Kvitova needed just 15 minutes to bulldoze through the first set against Romania's Sorana Cirstea at Wimbledon on Wednesday, taking the match 6-0 6-4.

The Czech 10th seed hopes to recapture the triumphs of 2011 and 2014 after losing in the third round last year and with the start of her 2016 season blighted by gastrointestinal illness.

She put up a commanding display, only losing three points behind her first serve and shooting seven aces against Cirstea, ranked 85th in the world.

"I'm glad about how I played today, how my serve worked today. I think she wasn't a really easy opponent on the grass to play in the first round," Kvitova told reporters.

"I think for fans it was little bit cold. It wasn't really great for them. I made it quick. So that's good," she said, smiling.

