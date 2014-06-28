Nick Kyrgios of Australia reacts during his men's singles tennis match against Richard Gasquet of France at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships, in London June 26, 2014. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

LONDON Rapper Drake left him feeling "really flat" on Saturday but luckily the 'Fanatics' were in the house to provide plenty of "energy and spark" to carry Nick Kyrgios into the fourth round of Wimbledon.

The Australian tyro certainly needed a pick-me-up after it seemed his Wimbledon adventure was heading for a soggy ending on a rain-hit day six as he lost the opening set to Czech Jiri Vesely.

But the 144th-ranked wildcard, who saved nine match points in his previous encounter to knock out French 13th seed Richard Gasquet, refused to surrender especially when he could count on his band of Australian cheerleaders to turn up the volume on Court 17.

"The 'Fanatics', can't thank them enough," the 19-year-old told reporters following his 3-6 6-3 7-5 6-2 win.

"They have been there every match going nuts. They give me a lot of energy and spark.

"To the fans back home, I know it was a tough time for them to watch, 2:00 a.m. in the morning. For everyone back home I can't thank enough either.

"The crowd was awesome out there."

The fans pumped Kyrgios up but he could not say the same about the music he chose to listen to through his earphones as he made his way on to court.

"It was a bit of rap. It was actually Drake. Didn't do the job for me. I came out really flat so I won't listen to that again," he grinned.

Kyrgios will definitely have to download something more inspirational over the next 48 hours as coming out flat is not a luxury he can afford in his next match - a blockbuster with world number one Rafa Nadal.

"I never thought I would be seeing Nadal in my fourth round at Wimbledon in my 19th year," added the player who has rocketed up the rankings in the past 18 months.

"I thought it would take years and years of work to finally have an opportunity like that. To think that it's going to happen is daunting but so exciting as well.

"The crowds here are great. You know the 'Fanatics' are going to be going absolutely berserk."

(Editing by Tony Jimenez)