LONDON Factbox on Australia's Nick Kyrgios, who defeated French Open champion Rafa Nadal in the Wimbledon fourth round 7-6(5) 5-7 7-6(5) 6-3 on Tuesday to reach the quarter-finals.

GROWING UP

* Born April 27, 1995 in Canberra, Australia,

* He is the son of a Greek father, Giorgos, and a Malaysian mother, Norlaila

* A promising basketball player growing up but choose to focus solely on tennis when he was 14-years-old.

TENNIS CAREER

* Won the Australian Open boys' singles title in 2013

* He is an accomplished doubles player and won back-to-back Wimbledon boys' doubles in 2012 and 2013, as well as the 2012 Roland Garros doubles title.

* Turned professional in 2013.

* Currently the highest-ranked teenager on the men's professional circuit at 144th.

* Coached by Tennis Australian national coach Simon Rea.

WIMBLEDON DEBUT

* A wildcard entry in this year's Wimbledon, he is the youngest player in the men's singles draw.

* He is the first player to reach the quarter-finals on their debut at the championship since Florian Mayer in 2004.

* He is youngest player to reach the quarter-finals at the All England Club since compatriot Bernard Tomic, aged 18, reached the last eight in 2011.

* The nine match points he saved during his second round 3-6 6-7(4) 6-4 7-5 10-8 win over ninth seed Richard Gasquet is the joint-highest amount of match points saved by a winner in a Grand Slam match in the professional era.

* His victory of Gasquet was his first tour-level win over an opponent in the world's top 50.

* Kyrgios is the first player born in the 1990s to beat Rafa Nadal and is the first teenager to beat the world number one at a grand slam since Nadal himself beat Federer at the 2005 French Open.

