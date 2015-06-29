Nick Kyrgios of Australia (L) shakes the hand of Diego Schwartzman of Argentina after winning their match at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, June 29, 2015. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

LONDON Australia's Nick Kyrgios denied calling an official "dirty scum" but could find himself in trouble following a bad-tempered exchange in his first-round victory over Diego Schwartzman at Wimbledon on Monday.

Kyrgios was two sets up in his 6-0 6-2 7-6(6) win over the Argentine when he confronted umpire Mohamed Lahyani about a contentious call in the third set.

The Australian demanded a referee come onto court to clarify the rules and was then heard saying "dirty scum".

"I wasn't referring to the ref at all there," Kyrgios, who turned last year's tournament on its head by knocking out then world number one Rafa Nadal to reach the quarter-finals, told reporters.

"It was towards myself. But, yeah, I mean, obviously I knew you guys were going to ask me about that."

When asked why he would call himself that he replied: "Because I can."

The argument arose when Schwartzman was awarded a point after a shot that was originally called out was deemed to have hit the baseline after a challenge.

Kyrgios claimed the point should have been replayed because he heard the linesman's call before he played his shot.

Asked how he would feel if he was fined for his outburst, the 20-year-old replied in typically feisty fashion: "Wouldn't bother me one bit."

The incident largely overshadowed a match in which Kyrgios reminded Wimbledon fans of the destructive weapons that stunned Nadal last year.

Twelve months after reaching the last eight on his Wimbledon debut, he lit the fuse on his firecracker forehand to crush Schwartzman.

Kyrgios tore through the first set in 17 minutes, eased through the second and, after suffering a brief wobble following the argument in the third, edged a close-fought tiebreaker.

He is yet to realise the enormous potential he showed in crunching through the Wimbledon draw last year, injury and loss of form interrupting his progress in 2015.

The world number 29 split with coach Todd Larkham a week before Wimbledon, but it seems to have had little negative impact on his game if his 85-minute win on the opening day of the Championships was anything to go by.

(Editing by Ed Osmond)