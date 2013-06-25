Infantino confident Argentina will escape suspension
LONDON Argentina are close to resolving a row that could have seen the former world champions suspended, FIFA president Gianni Infantino said on Thursday.
LONDON Former French Open champion Li Na had a short and sweet ride into the second round of Wimbledon on Tuesday, spoiling Dutchwoman Michaella Krajicek's comeback to the tournament with a 6-1 6-1 victory.
Li's progress was so straightforward that she began to lose concentration after going 5-0 up in the second set, allowing Krajicek to hold and then save two matchpoints in a long seventh game on a sunny Court 12.
The sixth-seeded Li, China's first grand-slam champion when she won the 2011 French Open, recovered and hit a winning serve on the third matchpoint to progress to a meeting with either Simona Halep of Romania or Olga Govortsova of Belarus.
Krajicek, 24, had not played at Wimbledon since 2008, although the family name is still on the honours board after brother Richard won the men's singles title in 1996.
Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho is unhappy with the hard and patchy playing surface being used for his side's Europa League tie at FC Rostov's Olimp-2 stadium but the Portuguese has received little sympathy from UEFA over the issue.
Russia has initiated anti-doping reforms but they are not happening fast enough, World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) director general Olivier Niggli has said.