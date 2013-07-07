Andy Murray of Britain (R) embraces Novak Djokovic of Serbia after defeating him in their men's singles final tennis match at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships, in London July 7, 2013. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Novak Djokovic of Serbia gets up after slipping in his men's singles final tennis match against Andy Murray of Britain at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships, in London July 7, 2013. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Andy Murray of Britain hits a return to Novak Djokovic of Serbia during their men's singles final tennis match at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships, in London July 7, 2013. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Andy Murray of Britain reacts after defeating Novak Djokovic of Serbia in their men's singles final tennis match at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships, in London July 7, 2013. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Andy Murray of Britain celebrates after defeating Novak Djokovic of Serbia in their men's singles final tennis match at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships, in London July 7, 2013. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Andy Murray of Britain reacts after defeating Novak Djokovic of Serbia in their men's singles final tennis match at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships, in London July 7, 2013. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

LONDON Andy Murray beat Novak Djokovic 6-4 7-5 6-4 on Sunday to become the first Briton to win the Wimbledon men's singles title since 1936.

Murray, the second seed, broke top seed Djokovic twice in the first set on a baking Centre Court and held serve to love to clinch it in exactly an hour.

Djokovic regrouped quickly, however, and led 4-1 in the second set before Murray roared back, breaking the rattled top seed twice to take it 7-5.

Murray broke again in the first game of the third set but Djokovic broke back and took the Briton's serve again to lead 4-2.

Murray broke back twice and served for the match at 5-4.

He led 40-0 but Djokovic saved all three championship points before Murray clinched victory at the fourth attempt after three hours nine minutes when the Serbian netted a backhand.

(Reporting by Ed Osmond, editing by Pritha Sarkar)